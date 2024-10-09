Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $574,000 Stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enviri were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Enviri during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVRI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

