Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0301 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $780,125.44 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02996367 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $489,822.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

