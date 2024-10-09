TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 155.40 ($2.03). Approximately 1,977,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,432,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.07).

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £764.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,032.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

