Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 6,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,934,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,939,290.98. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

