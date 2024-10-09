Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.98. 10,141,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,940,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

