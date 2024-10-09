Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 1,315 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 1.5% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. 268,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

