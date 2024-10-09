Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.85. The company had a trading volume of 791,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

