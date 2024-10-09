Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.38. 127,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,115. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.