Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 866,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,952. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

