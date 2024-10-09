Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.5% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $22,865,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,505,142.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.88. 531,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

