Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,078,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.64.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.28. 31,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $639.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

