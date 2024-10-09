Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.9% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $305.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.80. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

