Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $130,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,032,000 after buying an additional 196,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,938,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 105,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,132. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

