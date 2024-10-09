Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

