Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 9th

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

TPLC opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $245 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

