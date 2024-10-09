Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$43.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

