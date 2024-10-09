Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 1,018,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 355,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

