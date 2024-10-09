TokenFi (TOKEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.87 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $46.87 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenFi token can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenFi has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.04934387 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $10,383,340.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

