Toncoin Price Hits $5.05 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00008329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion and $186.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,865,615 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,821,647.378126 with 2,536,104,484.786293 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.20307352 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $195,333,113.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

