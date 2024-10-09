Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.36 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.36 billion and approximately $188.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.08 or 0.00008365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.88 or 1.00001667 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,883,630 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,821,647.378126 with 2,536,104,484.786293 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.20307352 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $195,333,113.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

