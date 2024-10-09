Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$8.66. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.66.
Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.
