TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 324,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 713,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Get TORM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMD

TORM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.54%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $9,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.