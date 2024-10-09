Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
