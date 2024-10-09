Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Has $368,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

