Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,884,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

