Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Lifted by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $172.90 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.