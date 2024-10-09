Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.19. 42,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 210,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

