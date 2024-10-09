Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $235.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.11.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,741. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

