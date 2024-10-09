Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 1275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.