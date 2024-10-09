Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Macquarie

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,741 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 804,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.