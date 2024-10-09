True North Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

