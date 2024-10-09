True North Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $399.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $402.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,433,094. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

