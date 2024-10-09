True North Advisors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on USPH

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.