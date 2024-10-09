True North Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWF stock opened at $376.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

