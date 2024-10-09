Truist Financial Corp Acquires 198 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

