Truist Financial Corp Acquires 559 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after buying an additional 239,665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

