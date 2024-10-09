Truist Financial Corp Buys 230 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstService alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,427,000 after buying an additional 174,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,503 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 861,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.34. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.