Truist Financial Corp Buys 479 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.