Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

