Truist Financial Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $251,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $593.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.32 and its 200-day moving average is $512.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.