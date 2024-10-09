Truist Financial Corp Has $3.44 Million Stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after buying an additional 952,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2,669.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 668,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 450,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 293,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,383,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.