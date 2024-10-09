Truist Financial Corp Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,350,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 258,667 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,343,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after buying an additional 152,806 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 456,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 329,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

