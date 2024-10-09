Truist Financial Corp Has $3.92 Million Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Creative Planning increased its position in APi Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth $744,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498,492 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in APi Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,464,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,570,070.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

