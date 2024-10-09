Truist Financial Corp Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 333,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,241 shares during the period.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDX stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

