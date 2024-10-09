Truist Financial Corp Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after buying an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

