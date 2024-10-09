Truist Financial Corp Has $4.28 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

