Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,952 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.