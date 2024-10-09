Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

