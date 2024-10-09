Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $256,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 219,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

