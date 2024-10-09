Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $923.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.